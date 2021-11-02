Iranian airlines resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Iranian Zagros Airlines and Qeshm Airlines will resume regular air services between Georgia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports via Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia.

According to the Agency, regular flights will be operated by both airlines on the Tehran-Tbilisi-Tehran air route.

Zagros Airlines will operate flights between Tbilisi and Tehran twice a week from November 1.

As for Qeshm Airlines, the agency has approved the required 7 frequencies for the airline during the winter navigation season, which Qeshm Airlines plans to adopt in stages.

In particular, flights will be operated 2 times a week until November 15, 2021, and 4 times a week after November 15. Qeshm Airlines will consider switching to day-to-day operations during the off-season.

The Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia has already granted the necessary permits to the airlines for regular air traffic.

Meanwhile, direct flights between Georgian Kutaisi and Spanish Barcelona resumed from October 31. Also, initial negotiations are underway in order to launch direct flights from Tbilisi to Madrid.

