Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 6,024 new COVID-19 cases, 3,818 recoveries, and 49 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 58,291 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 36,465 tests were rapid, while the remaining 21,826 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 732,965, among them 673,640 people have recovered and 10,185 have died.

There are 33 people quarantined, 6,546 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,091 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 3, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,868 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm