Georgian president pledges to never pardon Saakashvili

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili pledged to never pardon former president Mikheil Saakashvili whose entry into the country was aimed at destabilization, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Ex-president is neither political prisoner nor a victim. He deliberately entered the country illegally to cause the disorder. I will no and never pardon him!” Zourabichvili stated.

However, due to high public and political interest, he should be treated as a “peculiar inmate” to avoid political speculations over his health state. His medical treatment should be timely and transparent.