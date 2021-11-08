Georgia to introduce COVID-19 passports – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Georgia will introduce the concept of the so-called “green passports” from December 1, 2021, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said after the Coordination Council meeting, Trend reports via Georgian media.

All information related to the COVID-19 is indicated in the "green passports" for each citizen - the transferred disease, the results of PCR tests, vaccination process, Georgian PM said.

“A person has a "green status" if he is fully vaccinated, that is, twice, has passed a 72-hour or 24-hour test, or has already suffered from the COVID-19 virus,” Garibashvili said.

The green passport requirement will apply to citizens over the age of 18 and tourists.

“According to the decision of the council, Georgian citizens will be able to enter different facilities only with a “green passport”. These are food establishments, entertainment centers, entertainment facilities, cinemas, opera houses, museums, concert halls and so on,” the PM said.

This request will apply only to the guests of the facilities and not to the people working there, Garibashvili noted.

