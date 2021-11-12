Georgian Parliament to discuss draft state budget for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

The Finance and Budget Committee of the Georgian Parliament will discuss the revised version of the draft state budget for 2022 at its November 12 meeting, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee Irakli Kovzanadze, significant changes have been made in the revised version of the draft state budget for 2022.

Part of the expenses has been increased by 395 million Georgian lari ($125.7 million), and the allocations reached 18.8 billion Georgian lari ($5.9 billion), the chairman said.

The economic growth forecast for 2021 has been increased from 9.5 percent to 10 percent, which allowed Georgia to receive additional resources for budget growth for 2022 as well, he added.

“The GDP growth is projected at 6 percent for 2022. This data is maintained and therefore will amount 65 billion Georgian lari ($20.7 billion) in nominal terms,” Kovzanadze said.

The budget deficit is maintained at the level of 4.4 percent, and the government debt – at 52.2 percent, the chairman added.

According to Kovzanadze, the funding of the government institutions has increased. The allocations of the Ministry of Health have increased by 71 million Georgian lari ($22.6 million).

“One of the important changes concerning the spending, is that 175 million Georgian lari ($55.7 million) has been allocated to increase salaries in the public sector by 10 percent,” Kovzanadze added.

