Georgian, Turkish border units hold joint exercises

Joint exercises of Georgian and Turkish border units were held, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

Tactical groups of the 25th Brigade of the Georgian Border Police Akhaltsikhe Division and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey participated in the exercise.

The purpose of the joint exercises was to share experience between the border units of the two countries in the field of land border protection and to improve coordinated actions on border security issues. As part of the exercise, border guards have improved their ability to respond to border incidents and conduct preventive operations.

Colonel Emzar Abramishvili, Deputy Director of the Land Border Protection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, evaluated the exercises and thanked the participants. The guests and participants of the training were also addressed by Turkey's Border Brigade Commander Brigadier General Berat Acar.

At the end of the event, the guards participating in the exercise were awarded certificates of appreciation and symbolic gifts.

The joint exercises were held within the framework of the 2021 Turkey-Georgia bilateral cooperation plan. Similar trainings are held regularly between Georgia and the Republic of Turkey, once every 2 years.

