Georgia to introduce COVID-19 certificates for businesses

The Labor Inspection Service of Georgia will start issuing so-called “green certificates” for businesses, the Deputy Minister of Health of Georgia Tamar Gabunia stated at the sitting of the Finance and Budget Committee, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“The Labor Inspection Service will start issuing “green certificates”, which will clarify to the customer if a particular business is safe in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tamar Gabunia said.

According to the Deputy Minister of Health, this issue will be approached carefully from January 2022.

Meanwhile, Georgia will introduce the concept of the so-called “green passports” from December 1, 2021.

According to the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, all information related to the COVID-19 is indicated in the "green passports" for each citizen - the transferred disease, the results of PCR tests, vaccination process.

“According to the decision of the council, Georgian citizens will be able to enter different facilities only with a “green passport”. These are food establishments, entertainment centers, entertainment facilities, cinemas, opera houses, museums, concert halls and so on,” the PM said.

