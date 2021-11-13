Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,565 new COVID-19 cases, 2,285 recoveries, and 78 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 56,018 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,330 tests were rapid, while the remaining 23,688 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 780,391, among them 711,105 people have recovered and 10,894 have died.

There are 49 people quarantined, 6,755 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,295 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 13, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,800 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

