Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,278 new COVID-19 cases, 4,154 recoveries, and 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 51,298 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,273 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,025 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 804,571, among them, 741,470 people have recovered and 11,352 have died.

There are 41 people quarantined, 6,490 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,173 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 19, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,099 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

