Turkey's aviation fuel exports to Georgia plummet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Turkey's aviation fuel exports to Georgia from January through August 2021 decreased 20 times and amounted to 4.5 million tons, compared to 82.9 million tons over the same period of 2020, Trend reports citing Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Georgia imported 151,097 tons of aviation fuel from Turkey in August 2021.

Thus, Turkey’s exports of aviation fuel to Georgia in August 2021 increased by 3.6 percent, compared to 3,978 tons in July 2021.

The largest volume of aviation fuel was exported in February 2021 and totaled 4.3 million tons, which is about 600 times more than in January 2021 (7,136 tons).

However, the amounted exported in January 2021 is 3 times less, compared to the same month of 2020 (14.1 million tons).

