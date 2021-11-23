Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,085 new COVID-19 cases, 4,428 recoveries, and 62 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 51,440 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 36,162 tests were rapid, while the remaining 15,278 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 819,182, among them, 759,657 people have recovered and 11,615 have died.

There are 58 people quarantined, 6,588 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,103 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 23, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,594 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm