Georgian Airways eyes to operate flights to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgian Airways plan to operate flights between Georgia and Islamic Republic of Iran during the winter navigation season, Alexandre Gachechiladze, Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Agency, said, Trend reports via AviaNews.

Meanwhile, Iranian Zagros Airlines and Qeshm Airlines resumed regular air flights between Georgia and Iran from November 1.

According to Georgia’s Civil Aviation Agency, regular flights are operated by both airlines on the Tehran-Tbilisi-Tehran air route.

