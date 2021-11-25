Georgia, EU discuss co-op on public administration reform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The EU representatives met with the Head of Georgia’s Investigation Service to assess the prospects of possible cooperation within the EU-funded "Support to Public Administration Reform in Georgia" project, Trend reports via the Investigation Service.

The Head of the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia Soso Ramishvili, along with other senior officials of the agency, the representatives of the EU-funded "Support to Public Administration Reform in Georgia" project, discussed the specific areas of future cooperation with the opposing side.

The parties discussed the issues of cooperation within the current project, which will last for the next two years, the activities of the Georgia’s Investigation Service.

The sides also agreed to intensify cooperation in the working format with the active involvement of persons of relevant competence.

The project provides assistance to beneficiary government agencies with the participation of qualified experts. Significant attention will be paid to the security sector, in terms of combating one of its components - money laundering.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm