Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,534 new COVID-19 cases, 3,742 recoveries, and 74 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 51,756 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 30,538 tests were rapid, while the remaining 21,218 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 831,248, among them, 772,301 people have recovered and 11,810 have died.

There are 58 people quarantined, 6,574 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,166 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 26, more than 2.1 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10,194 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

