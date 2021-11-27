Smoking to be banned in taxis in Georgia

Smoking will be prohibited in taxis soon based on amendments to be made in Law on Tobacco, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The changes will be initiated during a bureau sitting on November 29. Majority MPs Dimitri Khundadze and Lado Kakhadze initiated the proposed change.

Based on the initiative, smoking will be prohibited in cars which transport juveniles. The fines will be imposed amounting to up to 200 GEL. Smoking by a driver in a motorcar will be penalized by 50 GEL.