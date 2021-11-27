Smoking to be banned in taxis in Georgia
Smoking will be prohibited in taxis soon based on amendments to be made in Law on Tobacco, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The changes will be initiated during a bureau sitting on November 29. Majority MPs Dimitri Khundadze and Lado Kakhadze initiated the proposed change.
Based on the initiative, smoking will be prohibited in cars which transport juveniles. The fines will be imposed amounting to up to 200 GEL. Smoking by a driver in a motorcar will be penalized by 50 GEL.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Finalists in synchronized trampoline jumping among men and women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in individual trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in double mini-trampoline jumping among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in acrobatic jumping among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Finalists in double mini-trampoline among women announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Meeting in Sochi - new step towards sustainable peace in South Caucasus - Turkey's presidential administration
Relations between Baku, Moscow experience highest dev’t stage in history of Azerbaijan's independence – experts
Several hydrological points to be installed on rivers in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories – ministry