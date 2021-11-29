Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,954 new COVID-19 cases, 4,477 recoveries, and 47 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 20,068 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 12,613 tests were rapid, while the remaining 7,455 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 840,593, among them, 783,987 people have recovered and 11,974 have died.

There are 37 people quarantined, 6,566 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,160 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 29, more than 2.1 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,479 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

