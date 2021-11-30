Georgia’s electricity exports double

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Georgia’s exports of electricity from January through August 2021 amounted to 672.8 GWh, which is an increase of 165.9 percent, compared to 253 GWh over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Georgian imports of electricity also showed significant increase over the reporting period of 2021 – 2,012 GWh, which is an increase of 114.7 percent, compared to 937 GWh in first 8 months of 2020.

Georgia’s total electricity production from January through August 2021 amounted to 7,940 GWh, which is an increase of 3.9 percent, compared to 7,635 GWh over the same period of 2020.

Georgian electricity production by types of power plants (Jan. through Aug. 2021), compared to the same period of 2020:

Thermal electricity plants – 1,094 GWh (21.9 percent decrease);

Hydroelectricity plants – 6,820 GWh (10.4 percent increase);

Wind plants – 55.4 GWh (9.7 percent decrease).

The domestic supply of electricity in Georgia over the reporting period of 2021 amounted to 9,038 GWh, which is an increase of 32.3 percent, compared to 6,830 GWh from January through August 2020.

