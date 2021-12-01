President of European Council hints at Georgia being among most reliable partners for EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The EU is the Eastern Partnership’s most reliable partner, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, said on Twitter, Trend reports.

Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal and Moldovan PM Natalia Gavrilita met with Charles Michel in Brussels to discuss the cooperation within the EU integration, and how to further advance reform efforts ahead of the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit.

“Reforms, human rights and rule of law are the cornerstone of our cooperation,” Charles Michel said.

The three countries of the Associated Trio stated that their desire is to access the Common Economic Space of the EU and to intensify sectoral cooperation as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Georgian FM David Zalkaliani and Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba will take part in the NATO Foreign Ministerial today.

“It is very important that Georgia and Ukraine are invited to the NATO Ministerial. This is another confirmation that the progress made by Georgia and Ukraine on their path to NATO integration is well received and appreciated, in particular, in terms of implementing practical tools. We will make the most of this ministerial to talk about future prospects,” Georgian FM said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm