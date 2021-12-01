Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,459 new COVID-19 cases, 3,957 recoveries, and 65 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 51,321 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,187 tests were rapid, while the remaining 19,134 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 850,102, among them, 792,158 people have recovered and 12,119 have died.

There are 41 people quarantined, 6,545 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,125 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 1, more than 2.1 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,999 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm