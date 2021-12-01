Georgia, IMF discuss new co-op program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Budget of Georgia Irakli Kovzanadze met with the representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by James John, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Parliament.

The main directions of the new three-year program planned with the IMF were discussed at the meeting.

The issues of macroeconomic and monetary stability of the country, the main parameters of the 2022 state budget, inflation, the situation in the financial-banking sector were discussed.

Irakli Kovzanadze expressed hope that after the IMF’s program renewal, the joint cooperation will become even more active.

