Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,950 new COVID-19 cases, 2,014 recoveries, and 40 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 54,482 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,510 tests were rapid, while the remaining 21,972 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 861,883, among them, 801,864 people have recovered and 12,298 have died.

There are 35 people quarantined, 6,528 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,155 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 4, more than 2.2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,889 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

