No Omicron strain detected in Georgia - NCDC Head

No Covid Omicron strain has been detected in Georgia yet, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to Gamkrelidze, Omicron strain is easily transmittable its re-infection rate is three times higher than the previously dominating strains. However, the immunized layer increases in the country with over one million people already vaccinated.

The NCDC Head said rapid tests could not identify the strain and called on pregnant women for vaccination. He said with coming of winter season, flu cases would also start to rise.

Amiran Gamkrelidze said the standpoint regarding Covid green passports had to be revised. “The passports should not be lifetime,” he claimed.