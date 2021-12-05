New Year budget to depend on activities’ scale - Tbilisi Mayor
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said this year New Year budget will be determined based on the scale of planned activities, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge
According to Kakha Kaladze, New Year activities will take place in open spaces and will be designed for people of all ages.
Tbilisi Mayor explained why a tender was not announced for the organization of festive events. “If you could tell me or advise how to select singers through a tender, I would be grateful,” he said.
