Georgia shares data on most exported goods to Azerbaijan

Georgian exports to Azerbaijan from January through October 2021 totaled $443.3 million, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

According to Geostat, the current figure increased by 21.6 percent, compared to the same period of 2020 ($364.5 million).

TOP-5 exported commodities from Georgia to Azerbaijan (Jan. through Oct. 2021):

Transport-related equipment – $225.9 million;

Industrial supplies – $75.9 million;

Food and beverages – $54.4 million;

Consumer goods – $52.7 million;

Capital goods – $28.6 million.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks 3 among Georgia’s main export partners from January through October 2021, the report said.

Meanwhile, Georgian total exports from January through October 2021 amounted to $3.3 billion – an increase of 24.9 percent, compared to $2.7 billion over the same period of 2020.

