Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch direct flights to Georgian Kutaisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Wizz Air airlines will be operating direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Georgia's Kutaisi from December 15, Trend reports via Georgian media.

This was stated at the meeting organized by the National Tourism Administration of Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Georgian Airports Union and Wizz Air.

The regular direct flights will be operated by the UAE Wizz Air Abu Dhabi new low-cost airlines twice a week.

“This will be the first time that the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, will be connected to Georgia, in particular to Kutaisi,” Kees van Schaik, the Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said.

“We hope that the increased tourism potential will have a positive impact on the Georgian Imereti region,” Tamar Archuadze said.

The first flight from Abu Dhabi to Kutaisi International Airport on December 15 will bring influencers and journalists from the UAE to Georgia to introduce them the tourism potential of the Georgian Imereti region.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm