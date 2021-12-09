Georgian Business Association becomes member of UN World Tourism Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgian Business Association has become a member of the UN World Tourism Organization on December 3, 2021, Trend reports via the press service of the Association.

The UN World Tourism Organization facilitates direct dialogue on thematic issues, sharing information and experiences, promoting active communication between members, and implementing joint projects.

The Georgian Business Association noted that the membership of the association in such organizations is important both for the development of the association, as well as for the support of the interests of the member companies.

“We are pleased that the UN World Tourism Organization has unanimously endorsed the membership of the Georgian Business Association. This platform will give us even more opportunities to communicate with our foreign partners, which is important for supporting our member companies in implementing new international projects,” the Georgian Business Association said in a statement.

“The tourism sector is one of the main contributors to the economic development and sustainability of Georgia and we hope that our member companies will be able to use this platform effectively,” the Association added.

