Azerbaijan doubles oil products export to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s imports of petroleum and petroleum oils from Azerbaijan from January through October 2021 amounted to $113.1 million (204,179 tons), Trend reports via national Statistics Office (Geostat).

The same index increased by 122 percent, compared to $50.9 worth of oil products over the same period of 2020.

The volume of the exported production from Azerbaijan to Georgia in the reporting period of 2021 also increased by 22.1 percent, compared 167,129 tons over first 10 months of 2020.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks 2 among main petroleum and petroleum oils exporters to Georgia from January through October 2021, following after Turkmenistan with 250,310 tons of exports worth $152.9 million.

Russia ranks 3 among the largest exporters of oil products to Georgia with $104.5 million of exports (180,636 tons).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s imports of petroleum and petroleum oil from January through October 2021 amounted to 1 million tons worth $651.9 million.

