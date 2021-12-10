Flydubai to operate additional flights to Georgia

Georgia 10 December 2021 17:59 (UTC+04:00)
Flydubai to operate additional flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The UAE Flydubai low-cost airline will increase the frequency of regular direct flights to Georgia’s Tbilisi, Trend reports via Georgian Civil Aviation Agency’s Facebook publication.

According to the Agency, Flydubai will perform 51 additional regular flights between Dubai and Tbilisi from December 10, 2021, through January 11, 2022.

The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia's SSP Civil Aviation Agency granted Flydubai permission to operate additional flights in this direction on December 9.

Due to the epidemiological situation, border restrictions and sanitary requirements vary by state. Citizens are urged to be cautious when planning a trip, to be aware of the border and sanitary regulations by the country, notifications from the airline, and statements posted on official sources, the agency noted.

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm

