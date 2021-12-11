Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Georgia reported 3,542 new COVID-19 cases, 2,234 recoveries, and 64 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 57,978 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 34,558 tests were rapid, while the remaining 23,420 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 886,364 people, among them, 827,676 have recovered and 12,695 have died.

There are 37 people currently in quarantine, 6,164 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,174 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 11, more than 2.3 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,184 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

