Georgia reports 2,922 coronavirus cases, 4,999 recoveries, 36 deaths

Georgia reported 2,922 coronavirus cases, 4,999 recoveries, and 36 deaths on December 12, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

35,841 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 19,939 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,902 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,380 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 481 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 185 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 8,15%, while 7,42% in the past seven days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 889,286, among them, 832,675 people recovered and 12,731 died.

There are 37 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,142 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,193 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 2,308,497 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 6,817 in a day.