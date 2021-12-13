Georgia’s re-export of cars down

Georgia 13 December 2021 00:01 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia’s re-export of cars down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s re-export of cars from January through October 2021 amounted to $908.1 million, which is a decrease of 2.9 percent, compared to $935.3 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Georgian cars re-export in October 2021 totaled $92.9 million, which is an increase of 23 percent, compared to $75.5 million worth of re-export over the same period of 2020.

However, the same figure decreased by 10.1 percent, compared to $103.4 million worth of cars in September 2021.

TOP-10 Georgia’s cars re-export destinations (Jan. through Oct. 2021):

Azerbaijan – $207 million (31,696 units);

Ukraine – $73.6 million (11,063 units);

Belgium – $15.8 million (324 units);

Kazakhstan – $15.7 million (1,399 units);

Russia – $14.1 million (2,124 units);

Kyrgyzstan – $12.1 million (1,603 units);

UAE – $7 million (113 units);

Tajikistan – $5.9 million (856 units);

Moldova – $5.7 million (724 units);

Armenia – $4.2 million (541 units).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
No compromise on free market principles: Turkey’s new finance minister
No compromise on free market principles: Turkey’s new finance minister
Kentucky governor says over 80 people died in devastating tornadoes
Kentucky governor says over 80 people died in devastating tornadoes
WHO-World Bank: Half a billion pushed to extreme poverty due to pandemic
WHO-World Bank: Half a billion pushed to extreme poverty due to pandemic
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia’s re-export of cars down Georgia 00:01
Solar-powered drip irrigation system installed in Agdam Industrial Park - Azerbaijani president's special representative (PHOTO) Economy 12 December 23:38
No compromise on free market principles: Turkey’s new finance minister Turkey 12 December 22:57
Georgia’s car re-export to Azerbaijan increases Georgia 12 December 22:22
Swapping of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan via Iran is strategic step – Iranian official Oil&Gas 12 December 22:05
Iran to stop importing petrochemical catalysts Oil&Gas 12 December 21:54
Kam Air to resume flights between Kabul and Tashkent Uzbekistan 12 December 21:48
Review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market for week Finance 12 December 21:09
Kentucky governor says over 80 people died in devastating tornadoes US 12 December 20:52
Belarus illuminates national library to revere Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev’s memory (PHOTO) Society 12 December 20:16
Volume of grain and processed products from Russia’s Voronezh region to Azerbaijan unveiled Transport 12 December 20:04
Turkmen FM, FAO rep discuss project agreement on opening of FAO office Turkmenistan 12 December 19:44
Iran eyes increase in cargo movements in Iranian ports Transport 12 December 19:32
Int’l economic partnership is among Turkmenistan’s priorities - President Turkmenistan 12 December 19:27
WHO-World Bank: Half a billion pushed to extreme poverty due to pandemic Other News 12 December 19:27
Max Verstappen wins first Formula One title after dramatic season-ending win in Abu Dhabi Other News 12 December 18:48
Turkmen President orders to strengthen co-op to prepare for summit of Caspian countries Politics 12 December 18:40
Canal Istanbul a must to ease heavy vessel traffic, says transport minister Turkey 12 December 18:29
Georgian health officials: Covid-19 vaccine booster shots 'necessary' to prevent spread of Omicron variant Georgia 12 December 18:25
India sends medical supplies to Afghanistan: Foreign Ministry Other News 12 December 18:08
India-Russia relations unaffected by challenges like COVID-19 pandemic Other News 12 December 18:04
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 12 December 17:40
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 12 December 17:01
Azerbaijan confirms 1,226 more COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries Society 12 December 16:50
Israeli PM to pay first visit to UAE since formalising ties Israel 12 December 16:22
Turkish FM shares post on 18th death anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 12 December 15:55
Kazakh Energy Ministry makes decision on priority shipment of oil products for filling stations in Turkestan Economy 12 December 15:51
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly review (VIDEO) Society 12 December 15:36
Azerbaijan takes measures to exempt import of hybrid and electric cars from customs duties and VAT in 2022 Business 12 December 15:35
Azerbaijan clears about 20,000 hectares of mines since Nov. 2020 - ANAMA Azerbaijan 12 December 15:28
Azerbaijani people revere memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 12 December 15:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 12 Society 12 December 14:43
Russian COVID-19 cases top 10 mln Russia 12 December 14:38
Affiliate Centers of Fourth Industrial Revolution of Kazakhstan and the UAE establish coop Kazakhstan 12 December 14:37
Georgia reports 2,922 coronavirus cases, 4,999 recoveries, 36 deaths Georgia 12 December 14:32
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 12 Oil&Gas 12 December 14:31
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations creates mine search regiment in liberated lands Azerbaijan 12 December 14:31
Azerbaijan to buy new mine detection robots - minister Politics 12 December 14:27
Azerbaijan Airlines’ Baku-Moscow flight delayed due to technical reasons Society 12 December 14:20
Design works underway on Nakhchivan section of railway Economy 12 December 14:18
State Customs Committee comments on issue of opening new Iranian-Azerbaijani customs checkpoint Business 12 December 14:14
About 95% of historical, cultural monuments destroyed in Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 12 December 14:00
Armenian political leadership did not completely abandon its provocative policy - FM Politics 12 December 13:29
Armenia does not allow delimitation process by using various pretexts – Azerbaijani FM Politics 12 December 13:29
Foundation of current Turkey-Azerbaijan relations laid by Heydar Aliyev – ambassador Politics 12 December 13:26
Railway may be built to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and then in direction of Khankendi Society 12 December 13:20
Azerbaijan highly appreciates results of first meeting of deputy FMs of five countries in Moscow Politics 12 December 13:18
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for commissioning Horadiz-Agband railway Economy 12 December 12:57
Azerbaijan discloses duties collected from Gorus-Gafan border checkpoint Economy 12 December 12:14
Minefield maps provided by Armenia so far not fully accurate – Azerbaijani FM Politics 12 December 11:54
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 12 December 11:36
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev on Instagram (PHOTO) Politics 12 December 11:26
Kazakhstan increases production of gasoline Oil&Gas 12 December 11:07
Volume of Azerbaijan’s operations with foreign countries on secondary income increases Finance 12 December 10:45
Iranian currency rates for December 12 Finance 12 December 10:42
Azerbaijan discloses turnover of mutual transport services Transport 12 December 10:18
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12 December 10:12
World Bank talks rise in Azerbaijan's export-import operations for 10M2021 Economy 12 December 09:56
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange up Business 12 December 09:38
Georgian NCDC Head says Georgia passed through fifth wave in November Georgia 12 December 09:33
5.0-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture Other News 12 December 09:20
Azerbaijani economy to grow due to several factors - Gazprombank Economy 12 December 09:00
Turkey reports 1st cases of omicron COVID-19 variant Turkey 12 December 08:44
Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron Israel 12 December 08:17
554 more tested positive for COVID-19 last day Kazakhstan 12 December 07:30
Night of devastating tornadoes likely kills more than 100 in Kentucky US 12 December 06:48
Landmine blast kills 3 in NE Yemen: gov't official Arab World 12 December 06:01
Turkey confirms 19,255 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 12 December 05:20
Twelve missing in Sicily as building collapses Europe 12 December 04:38
Another 633 Omicron cases identified in UK in biggest daily jump Europe 12 December 03:56
Samuel Eto'o wins Cameroon football presidency World 12 December 03:14
Death toll may rise to 100 after tornadoes rip through 6 U.S. states US 12 December 02:31
Brazilian Supreme Court justice mandates proof of vaccination to enter the country Other News 12 December 01:48
China's 2nd COVID-19 vaccine candidate allowed late-stage trials in Nepal Other News 12 December 00:51
Germany's Scholz calls on party to back ruling coalition Europe 12 December 00:25
Azerbaijan commemorates 18th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev Politics 12 December 00:01
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transported via local ports from Portugal Turkey 11 December 23:41
Two workers dead at collapsed Amazon warehouse US 11 December 23:25
112 WTO members sign statement on investment facilitation negotiations World 11 December 22:40
Iran sees increase in interest from foreign investors Finance 11 December 22:36
Iran’s gas transportation capacity to boost Oil&Gas 11 December 22:16
Iran supports cooperation in "3 + 3" format - embassy Politics 11 December 21:37
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via local ports from Italy Turkey 11 December 20:34
Italian ambassador calls for enhanced co-op with Iran Business 11 December 20:14
Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, other U.S. states US 11 December 19:34
UK bank provides $1.4 billion for Turkey’s railway project Turkey 11 December 18:53
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 11 December 18:43
Azerbaijan confirms 1,117 more COVID-19 cases, 1,581 recoveries Society 11 December 18:40
U.S. Congressmen call on Ambassador Katherine Tai for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties with Georgia Georgia 11 December 18:34
Governments of UAE and Uzbekistan launch 'Uzbek Government Leadership Program' Uzbekistan 11 December 18:27
Turkey’s 10M2021 cargo transportation via local ports from Malta revealed Turkey 11 December 18:17
Construction of new bridge between Azerbaijan, Iran to begin soon Business 11 December 18:08
Iran's Fars Province to form committee to boost Iran-Italy ties Business 11 December 18:03
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price down Finance 11 December 17:40
Situation in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation horrifying - president's aide Politics 11 December 15:17
Iran’s IKCO eyes decrease in auto manufacturing Business 11 December 15:06
Emirates suspends Nigeria flights after new restrictions Arab World 11 December 15:02
Turkish Armed Forces support modernization of Azerbaijani army - minister Politics 11 December 15:01
Despite difficult war, Azerbaijan succeeded in conveying truth to world - president's aide Politics 11 December 14:52
Armenia presented itself as country that suffered from war - Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 11 December 14:49
All news