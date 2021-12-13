Georgia’s re-export of cars down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s re-export of cars from January through October 2021 amounted to $908.1 million, which is a decrease of 2.9 percent, compared to $935.3 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Georgian cars re-export in October 2021 totaled $92.9 million, which is an increase of 23 percent, compared to $75.5 million worth of re-export over the same period of 2020.

However, the same figure decreased by 10.1 percent, compared to $103.4 million worth of cars in September 2021.

TOP-10 Georgia’s cars re-export destinations (Jan. through Oct. 2021):

Azerbaijan – $207 million (31,696 units);

Ukraine – $73.6 million (11,063 units);

Belgium – $15.8 million (324 units);

Kazakhstan – $15.7 million (1,399 units);

Russia – $14.1 million (2,124 units);

Kyrgyzstan – $12.1 million (1,603 units);

UAE – $7 million (113 units);

Tajikistan – $5.9 million (856 units);

Moldova – $5.7 million (724 units);

Armenia – $4.2 million (541 units).

