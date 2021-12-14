Medical experts assess Saakashvili's health, recommend psychotherapy

A group of medical experts invited by Georgian Public Defender Nino Lomjaria have assessed the imprisoned former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili's health, recommending psychotherapy and physical rehabilitation for him, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The former president, who announced a hunger strike after arrest, was initially serving his sentence in Rustavi Prison No.12. He was later taken to Gldani prison hospital for medical surveillance.

Saakashvili is currently undergoing treatment in Gori Military Hospital following the demands that he be transferred to a civil clinic.

Head of the rehabilitation centre Empathy Mariam Jishkariani claimed earlier that the former president was under pharmacological torture in Gori hospital.

However, psychiatrist Marina Kuratashvili refuted Jishkariani's statement, saying that Saakashvili did not take psychotropic medications in increased doses.

"I do not see the signs of pharmacological torture. I saw Mikheil just once, and he did not seem to show signs of pharmacological torture. Therefore, I can not confirm... the doses really do not leave the impression that someone wanted to torture him," Kuratashvili told the press.

Neurologist Tengiz Tsuladze said that Saakashvili suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after spending time in Gldani prison hospital. Therefore, he does not recommend transferring the former president back to the penitentiary establishment.

"We do not support the transfer because PTSD should be treated in an environment which does not remind a person of the environment where the stress was acquired," Tsuladze explained.

The medical experts recommend psychotherapy and physical rehabilitation for Saakashvili. In addition, they advise further research regarding the prescribed medication doses.

Saakashvili, who is currently a citizen of Ukraine, fled Georgia in 2013, a year after his United National Movement party lost the parliamentary elections to Georgian Dream. In 2018, Georgian court convicted him in absentia on two counts of abuse of power and sentenced him to six years in prison.

He is now facing additional charges, including illegal seizure of property, embezzlement, illegal rally dispersal, and illegal border crossing.