Inflow of tourists from Turkmenistan to Georgia drops drastically

Georgia 18 December 2021 11:38 (UTC+04:00)
Inflow of tourists from Turkmenistan to Georgia drops drastically
France announces new measures to curb spread of COVID-19 during holiday seasons
France announces new measures to curb spread of COVID-19 during holiday seasons
France's Macron cancels Mali trip
France's Macron cancels Mali trip
UK breaks daily COVID cases record for 3rd day in a row
UK breaks daily COVID cases record for 3rd day in a row
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran discloses amount of funds invested into its ports by private sector Business 12:33
Georgia shares data on money outflow destinations in 11M2021 Georgia 12:33
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank reveals nominal incomes of population Economy 12:32
Azerbaijan creates investigation groups on "Tartar case" Society 12:31
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes an increase in volume of industrial production Uzbekistan 11:59
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom to expand co-op with startups, acceleration centers ICT 11:58
Kazakhstan records decrease in prices for socially significant food products Economy 11:57
IRICA unveils details of Iran’s imports from neighboring countries Business 11:54
Uzbek Central bank shares data on number of bank cards used in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 11:38
Inflow of tourists from Turkmenistan to Georgia drops drastically Georgia 11:38
Azerbaijan opens military facilities in Kalbajar, Lachin districts (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:35
Azerbaijan notes decrease in fixed capital inflows in 11M2021 Economy 11:33
New equipment purchased for Azerbaijan Army (PHOTO) Politics 11:32
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 18 Georgia 11:30
IRICA shares data on exports of Iran to neighboring countries Business 11:29
Coal production to reach all-time high in 2022 Oil&Gas 10:59
Baku City Education Department opens tender for security services Economy 10:47
Tourist entrance through Georgian Batumi, Poti, Kulevi ports down Georgia 10:46
Georgia, Japan plan to work towards free trade agreement Georgia 10:43
Cost of owning electric car to increase in long term - LUKOIL Oil&Gas 10:41
Azerbaijan introduces amendments to Tax Code Society 10:33
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 10:31
Azerbaijani minister talks on tariffs unification for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Transport 10:30
Iran’s trade turnover with neighboring countries growing – IRICA Business 10:28
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Kulbeshkak field Uzbekistan 10:24
Azerbaijan reveals increase of salaries in number of spheres Society 10:22
Zangazur corridor to ensure shortest land route from Asia to Europe – minister Transport 10:00
Tourist inflow from Turkey to Georgia down Georgia 09:57
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 17 Uzbekistan 09:47
Iranian currency rates for December 18 Finance 09:41
Azerbaijan open to initiatives to expand inter-regional transport connectivity – minister Transport 09:40
Boeing suspends vaccine mandate for U.S. employees US 09:39
Turkmenistan boasts increased exports Business 09:20
8 killed, 9 injured after bus runs over marriage party in Pakistan Other News 08:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan expanding capabilities of digital identification project ICT 08:27
COVID-19: WHO issues emergency-use listing for by Serum Institute of India’s Covovax Other News 08:03
France announces new measures to curb spread of COVID-19 during holiday seasons Europe 07:25
US believes that talks with Iran in Vienna may be resumed by yearend US 06:44
Ankara offers Baku partnership in production of Turkish fighter jet - Ismail Demir Politics 06:01
U.S. Southwest Airlines CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing US 05:47
India could soon domestically produce cells for electric vehicles, cut import dependence: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar Other News 05:16
US sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short-senior official US 04:55
France's Macron cancels Mali trip Europe 04:10
UK breaks daily COVID cases record for 3rd day in a row Europe 03:29
Egypt reports first three cases of omicron - Health Ministry Arab World 02:45
Bhupender Yadav: ‘Our climate goals will require international support’ Other News 02:28
UN welcomes Russian-US strategic stability dialogue Russia 02:02
Isro signs pacts with four countries for satellite launches, to earn 132m euros: Minister Other News 01:46
Swiss order more COVID-19 jabs, tighten pandemic measures Europe 01:19
Talks with Iran are 'not going well' - Sullivan US 00:38
Goal of Qarabagh FC player selected as best of group stage of Conference League (VIDEO) Society 00:13
Number of Turkish citizens seeking jobs in Uzbekistan greatly increases Turkey 00:01
German rescue ship picks up 223 migrants near Malta Europe 17 December 23:26
EVs to see investment of Rs 94,000 cr in next 5 years Other News 17 December 23:03
Turkish police to help Hungary at borders with Serbia, Romania Turkey 17 December 22:38
Qatar registers its first four cases of COVID-19 variant omicron Arab World 17 December 22:05
JCPOA members reached joint text for negotiations: Mora Nuclear Program 17 December 21:30
Georgian parliament approves new rules for election of CEC head, members Georgia 17 December 21:24
ACWA Power to construct a wind farm in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 17 December 21:21
About 1 mln people’s salaries to increase following Azerbaijani presidential orders Society 17 December 21:10
Kazakhstan discloses data on mutual trade with top CIS partners Business 17 December 20:39
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry organizes event dedicated to results of 2021 Politics 17 December 20:09
Azerbaijan has never been as strong and powerful as today - minister Politics 17 December 20:09
Price indexes of financial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 17 December 19:39
Azerbaijan and Japan discuss expansion of ties Business 17 December 19:38
World Bank to assist Uzbekistan in implementing socio-economic reforms Uzbekistan 17 December 19:30
Uzbekneftegaz reduces gasoline prices at its gas stations Uzbekistan 17 December 19:24
Istanbul Stock Exchange announces suspension of activity amid collapse of Turkish lira rate Turkey 17 December 19:20
Iran working to wrap up remaining part of Tehran-North Highway project Business 17 December 18:05
Consequences of spreading Omicron strain are still unclear — Putin Russia 17 December 18:01
Azerbaijan talks details of MoU with Turkish Demiroren Holding delegation Business 17 December 17:59
Hungary trims 2022 budget deficit target to shield local bond market Europe 17 December 17:59
Azerbaijan expects big surplus of balance of payments in 2022 - Central Bank Economy 17 December 17:50
Azerbaijan produced 156 types of weapons, military equipment – deputy minister Politics 17 December 17:49
Central Bank discloses renewed forecasts for inflation in Azerbaijan Economy 17 December 17:43
Turkmen enterprise shares production data for canned mushrooms Business 17 December 17:40
SOCAR Georgia Gas announces tender on facility technical inspection Tenders 17 December 17:37
Salaries of teachers in Azerbaijan to be raised Politics 17 December 17:37
Increase of transfers from SOFAZ into state budget to back stability of Azerbaijan's manat – CBA Economy 17 December 17:33
Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves increase Finance 17 December 17:31
Georgian parliament approves 2022 state budget Georgia 17 December 17:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17 December 17:05
Azerbaijan confirms 755 more COVID-19 cases, 1,671 recoveries Society 17 December 17:00
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Qatar Politics 17 December 16:55
Azerbaijan reacts to Victoria and Albert Museum presenting Nizami's work as 'Persian' Politics 17 December 16:54
Salaries of workers in number of spheres increased by 20, 30 and 40% on average in Azerbaijan - decree Politics 17 December 16:49
Iran's Raisi warns banks not to shut down factories due to active debts Business 17 December 16:45
Minimum monthly wage to be increased in Azerbaijan - presidential decree Politics 17 December 16:42
Georgia shares data on tourist inflow through Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports Georgia 17 December 16:39
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 17 December 16:36
Azerbaijan sees increase in cost of products sold in retail trade networks over 11M2021 Business 17 December 16:36
Iran seeks Turkey to invest in its industries, hopes for private sector to play its part Business 17 December 16:35
Turkmenistan plans to purchase KAMAZ electric buses for testing Business 17 December 16:28
Central Bank of Azerbaijan raises interest rate Finance 17 December 16:27
Turkmenistan sees increases in number of enterprises in non-food sector Business 17 December 16:14
Kazakh company opens tender to rent cars Tenders 17 December 16:13
President Ilham Aliyev signs order to increase salaries of employees of number of organizations financed from state budget Politics 17 December 16:10
Azerbaijani gov't actively worked to defeat terrorist efforts in 2020 - US State Dep't Politics 17 December 16:10
Bill "On media" in Azerbaijan envisions benefits, privileges for journalists and media - Media Development Agency Society 17 December 16:05
Azerbaijan to submit orders for defense products for Cabinet of Ministers’ consideration - deputy minister Economy 17 December 15:59
All news