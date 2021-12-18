Georgian gov’t to maintain and intensify high-level political dialogue and coordination with US, PM says

Georgian government will maintain and intensify high-level political dialogue and coordination with the United States, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in his presentation of the government’s 2021 report, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Prime Minister, one of the main directions will be the strengthening of political and economic relations between Georgia-Azerbaijan, Georgia-Armenia, Georgia-Turkey, maximizing the existing potential and developing infrastructure projects in the region.

“We had a very successful foreign policy, including a number of successful, fruitful visits to the region. We will continue our cooperation in this direction and our visits to the region will be even more active. I would like to say that working on the implementation of the results of the Eastern Partnership Summit will be one of the main tasks. I would also like to say that the proper reflection of the Georgian issue at the NATO Summit will be one of our main concerns in 2022; Promoting even more active involvement of the Alliance in the Black Sea region.

Of course, we will continue to strengthen our partnership with the United States in all areas covered by the Strategic Charter, and to maintain high-level political dialogue and coordination with the United States. I would also like to note that one of the main directions will be the strengthening of political and economic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Georgia-Armenia, Georgia-Turkey, maximizing the existing potential and developing infrastructure projects in the region,” said the Prime Minister.