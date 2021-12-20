Jan. - Nov. 2021: domestic exports in Georgia up 26.7%

Georgia has exported locally produced goods worth 3.82 billion USD in January-November 2021, which is 26.7% higher year-on-year, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Geostat states that local exports in the country account for 73.5% of total exports, amounting to 2.80 billion USD, 28.7% higher compared to last year.

Georgia’s top trading partners were: China - 537.9 million USD, Russia - 502.1 million USD, Turkey - 275.5 million USD

Bulgaria - 241.6 million USD, Ukraine - 159.2 million USD.

The five largest domestic export goods of Georgia are as follows: Copper ores and concentrates - 750.1 million USD (+3.2%), Ferro-alloys - 414.8 million USD (+79.5%), Wine from fresh grapes - 214.9 million USD (+16%), Natural or artificial mineral and carbonated waters - 130.9 million USD (+24.4%), Hazelnuts and other nuts - 104.4 million USD (+29.6%).

Exports of gold totalled 58.2 million USD, which is a decline of 32.5% year-on-year, while the largest increase in January-November of this year was recorded in the export of water, mineral and carbonated, containing added sugar amounting to 54.1 million USD which is 88% higher compared to the same period of 2020.