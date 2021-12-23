Georgian parliament approves new online gambling regulations

The Georgian parliament has approved new legislative regulations for online gambling businesses, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Eighty-two MPs supported the changes proposed by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in its third and final reading in a 150-member state legislature.

Online gambling businesses will see a 65-70% increase in taxes from January 2022.

Citizens under the age of 25, socially vulnerable individuals, public employees, individuals blacklisted by courts and those who apply to the Revenue Service to request self-restriction will be banned from gambling from March 2022.

In total, about a million citizens over the age of 18 will be banned from gambling.

Gambling advertisements on TV channels, Georgian websites, as well as outdoors will be banned from March 1.

However, gambling business operators will still be allowed sponsorship.

PM Garibashvili thanked the parliament for supporting the bill, saying that the initiative aims to 'look after' the younger generations.