Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 3,076 recoveries, and 78 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 43,029 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 24,654 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,375 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 920,617 people, among them, 876,254 have recovered and 13,367 have died.

There are 34 people currently in quarantine, 5,195 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 980 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 24, more than 2.4 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,456 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

