Georgian Parliament speaker resigns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Kakha Kuchava is leaving office, the Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"On behalf of the Georgian Dream political team, I want to thank Kuchava for the decent work as the Chairman of the Parliament," Kobakhidze said.

"Kuchava remains one of the leaders of our team and a member of the political council of our party. He will work on a very important state project," Kobakhidze added.

Meanwhile, Shalva Papuashvili will become the new chairman of the Georgian Parliament.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm