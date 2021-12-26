Georgian NCDC Head expects Omicron cases to rise in 2-3 weeks

The number of Omicron cases will rise in the coming 2-3 weeks, said the Head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“Several dozen suspected Omicron cases are being studied. If we look at other countries’ experience, the Omicron cases are not severe so far,” he noted.

As of today, Georgia detected 51 cases of the new coronavirus variant, among them, five minors and a child.