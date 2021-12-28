Georgia launches rural development program

Georgia 28 December 2021 10:54 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia launches rural development program
Azerbaijan implementing number of large road projects in liberated territories
Azerbaijan implementing number of large road projects in liberated territories
Azerbaijan, Iran consider building new bridge over Araz River
Azerbaijan, Iran consider building new bridge over Araz River
Azerbaijan considers expanding list of imported tax exempt equipment
Azerbaijan considers expanding list of imported tax exempt equipment
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Volume of oil products’ shipment via SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal revealed Oil&Gas 11:11
Georgia launches rural development program Georgia 10:54
Iran sees increase in non-oil exports Business 10:53
Kazakhstan eyes importing more Azerbaijani non-oil products Economy 10:43
Turkmen enterprise announces tender for construction of fittings production line Tenders 10:42
Turkmen urea fertilizer plant shares production data Business 10:39
Azerbaijan reports increase in revenues from paid services Economy 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 28 Finance 10:17
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 28 Oil&Gas 10:04
Georgia sees decrease in consumer loans interest rate Georgia 10:04
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28 Finance 10:04
Azerbaijan's lending to construction sector surges for 11M2021 Finance 10:00
Growth of loan rates will be lower than inflation rate growth - Bank of Russia Russia 09:51
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 27 Uzbekistan 09:49
Uzbekistan to purchase more rolling stocks for its subway in 2022 Uzbekistan 09:35
Georgia to see inflation decrease in 2022 – Galt & Taggart Georgia 09:27
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 09:26
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 09:25
Oil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede Oil&Gas 09:23
Russia becomes main importer of Georgia’s persimmons Georgia 09:23
Uzbek Central Bank names leading banks in terms of volume of assets Uzbekistan 09:22
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported from Morocco via local ports Turkey 09:15
Azerbaijan shares data on oil exports to Czech Republic for 11M2021 Economy 09:13
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of loans for industry, manufacturing sector in 11M2021 Finance 09:12
Azerbaijan discloses volume of fruits, vegetables exported in 11M2021 Economy 09:11
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Belgium transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:11
Azerbaijan's cotton fiber export up Economy 09:10
Apartment prices in Iran’s Tehran soar Business 09:03
State Customs Committee unveils value of Azerbaijani oil exported to Thailand in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 09:03
External debt of Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 09:03
Georgia sees recovery in tourism revenues – TBC Capital Georgia 09:02
Ministry unveils volume of cargo from China transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:01
Azerbaijan notes decrease in problem loans over 11M2021 Finance 09:01
Russia’s Gazprombank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products Economy 08:42
Turkey unveils volume of cargo from Albania transported through local ports Turkey 08:35
SOCAR to supply fuel to Georgia’s budget organizations in 2022 Georgia 08:34
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector Uzbekistan 08:33
North Macedonia updates on project to receive gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 08:29
Apple shuts stores in New York City amid raging COVID-19 infections Other News 08:04
Bagheri: Removal of sanctions, key to success of Vienna talks Nuclear Program 07:25
Mbappe and Lewandowski pick up top award at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Other News 06:44
U.S. administers 503.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 06:05
Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week Arab World 05:20
Death toll rises to 20 from heavy rains in Brazil Other News 04:39
Brazil's Bolsonaro says daughter, 11, will not get COVID-19 jab Other News 04:01
U.S. CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation, quarantine time US 03:26
One crew member died in helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Udmurtia Russia 02:44
UK coronavirus cases top 12 million Europe 02:09
All 36 OneWeb satellites went into target orbit after launch from Baikonur - Roscosmos Russia 01:30
Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements US 00:48
Gas prices in Europe once again surpass $1,250 Oil&Gas 00:10
Turkey hopes to shrink energy import bill with domestic resources Turkey 27 December 23:37
UK says no new COVID-19 restrictions before New Year Europe 27 December 23:08
Turkey detects 42 cases of Omicron variant Turkey 27 December 22:31
US President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill US 27 December 22:04
Uzbekistan’s external debt nears $38 billion Uzbekistan 27 December 21:55
‘Turkey, Qatar, UAE may operate Kabul airport trilaterally’ Turkey 27 December 21:51
New Georgian Health Minister appointed Georgia 27 December 21:41
Founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva reviews newborn lion cub in Baku Zoo Politics 27 December 21:07
Iran hopes to increase extraction from South Azadegan oil field Oil&Gas 27 December 20:58
Azerbaijan discloses oil export to Tunisia for 11M2021 Economy 27 December 20:56
EU to back Georgia’s agriculture SMEs in 2022 – minister Georgia 27 December 20:55
Uzbek Central Bank notes increase in volume of deposits for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 27 December 20:54
Azerbaijan-US trade turnover increases in 11M2021 Economy 27 December 20:52
Rossiya 1 TV channel shows reportage about President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 27 December 20:51
Uzbekistan reveals total assets and liabilities of its banks for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 27 December 20:50
President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 27 December 19:52
President of Israel congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 27 December 19:52
Event dedicated to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day held in Moscow on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO) Politics 27 December 18:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 December 18:41
Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview) Politics 27 December 18:18
Azerbaijan confirms 306 more COVID-19 cases, 560 recoveries Society 27 December 18:12
IMF says mobilization of Azerbaijan’s non-oil tax revenue critical for strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability Finance 27 December 18:11
Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds meeting Society 27 December 17:59
IMF expects increase in Azerbaijan’s net foreign assets in 2022 Finance 27 December 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues rising in Iran Finance 27 December 17:54
Azerbaijan's lending to real estate market rises for 11M2021 Finance 27 December 17:48
Azerbaijan significantly boosts cotton exports Economy 27 December 17:45
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan raises lending to individuals, legal entities for 11M2021 Economy 27 December 17:38
Gazprom does not plan to sell gas on e-sales platform from December 27 to 31 Russia 27 December 17:25
Azerbaijan unveils oil export volume to Canada Oil&Gas 27 December 17:15
Turkey discloses cargo shipments via its ports from Bulgaria Turkey 27 December 17:12
Led by high-tech, Israel exports projected to reach record $140 bln in 2021 Israel 27 December 17:11
Ethiopian Airlines to resume using Boeing 737 MAX planes in Feb Other News 27 December 17:09
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at Aliaga port for 11M2021 Turkey 27 December 17:09
Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz fields fall short of planned output Oil&Gas 27 December 17:06
Azerbaijan twofold boosts cotton yarn exports over 11M2021 Economy 27 December 17:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 27 December 17:00
Baku holds tree planting campaign dedicated to birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Society 27 December 16:57
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 27 December 16:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 27 December 16:56
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipments via local ports from Algeria for 11M2021 Turkey 27 December 16:56
In Kyrgyzstan, dollar exchange rate increased by 2.4% in six months Kyrgyzstan 27 December 16:48
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via BOTAŞ port in 11M2021 Turkey 27 December 16:48
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 volume of loans issued to transport, communications sector decreases Finance 27 December 16:47
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount loans issued by Iranian banks Finance 27 December 16:46
Euro zone bond yields rise in thin trade Europe 27 December 16:36
Iran, Iraq sign MoU on construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railway Transport 27 December 16:35
Global electricity consumption to exceed the 2019 level as of 2021 Oil&Gas 27 December 16:29
First meeting of Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad to open on Wednesday Politics 27 December 16:29
All news