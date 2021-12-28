Georgia shares top goods imported from China

Georgia 28 December 2021 11:49 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia shares top goods imported from China
EIB reveals volume of loan for N. Macedonia-Greece gas link
EIB reveals volume of loan for N. Macedonia-Greece gas link
Azerbaijan reports increase on lending to agriculture
Azerbaijan reports increase on lending to agriculture
Kazakhstan eyes importing more Azerbaijani non-oil products
Kazakhstan eyes importing more Azerbaijani non-oil products
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Poland, Georgia to hold Joint Intergovernmental Commission – ministry Georgia 12:44
Short-dated U.S. yields hit 22-month high on rates, recovery outlook US 12:36
Iran's Saipa Company boosts passenger car manufacturing Business 12:28
Saudi Arabia to finalise Riyadh 2030 strategy next year Arab World 12:24
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Tenders 12:08
Iran’s CBI shares data on loans issued for housing, construction sector Finance 12:03
Iran’s CBI declares amount of loans issued in industrial and mining sectors Finance 12:02
Iran Khordo Company’s passenger car manufacturing declines Business 11:54
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to loved ones of Russia's classicist of child and youth literature Politics 11:50
Georgia shares top goods imported from China Georgia 11:49
Turkmen company to open logistics offices abroad Transport 11:48
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Saint-Petersbourg (PHOTO) Politics 11:47
PM Modi moved by Greek school students reciting national Indian song Other News 11:44
EIB reveals volume of loan for N. Macedonia-Greece gas link Oil&Gas 11:37
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:36
Armenia leads by unemployment rates among countries of former USSR Armenia 11:34
Iran records surge in imports Business 11:24
Even Armenia clearly understands that Karabakh conflict ended - Russian expert Politics 11:24
Azerbaijan reports increase on lending to agriculture Finance 11:20
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 28 Georgia 11:18
Volume of oil products’ shipment via SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal revealed Oil&Gas 11:11
Georgia launches rural development program Georgia 10:54
Iran sees increase in non-oil exports Business 10:53
Kazakhstan eyes importing more Azerbaijani non-oil products Economy 10:43
Turkmen enterprise announces tender for construction of fittings production line Tenders 10:42
Turkmen urea fertilizer plant shares production data Business 10:39
Azerbaijan reports increase in revenues from paid services Economy 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 28 Finance 10:17
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 28 Oil&Gas 10:04
Georgia sees decrease in consumer loans interest rate Georgia 10:04
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28 Finance 10:04
Azerbaijan's lending to construction sector surges for 11M2021 Finance 10:00
Growth of loan rates will be lower than inflation rate growth - Bank of Russia Russia 09:51
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 27 Uzbekistan 09:49
Uzbekistan to purchase more rolling stocks for its subway in 2022 Uzbekistan 09:35
Georgia to see inflation decrease in 2022 – Galt & Taggart Georgia 09:27
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 09:26
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 09:25
Oil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede Oil&Gas 09:23
Russia becomes main importer of Georgia’s persimmons Georgia 09:23
Uzbek Central Bank names leading banks in terms of volume of assets Uzbekistan 09:22
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported from Morocco via local ports Turkey 09:15
Azerbaijan shares data on oil exports to Czech Republic for 11M2021 Economy 09:13
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of loans for industry, manufacturing sector in 11M2021 Finance 09:12
Azerbaijan discloses volume of fruits, vegetables exported in 11M2021 Economy 09:11
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Belgium transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:11
Azerbaijan's cotton fiber export up Economy 09:10
Apartment prices in Iran’s Tehran soar Business 09:03
State Customs Committee unveils value of Azerbaijani oil exported to Thailand in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 09:03
External debt of Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 09:03
Georgia sees recovery in tourism revenues – TBC Capital Georgia 09:02
Ministry unveils volume of cargo from China transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:01
Azerbaijan notes decrease in problem loans over 11M2021 Finance 09:01
Russia’s Gazprombank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products Economy 08:42
Turkey unveils volume of cargo from Albania transported through local ports Turkey 08:35
SOCAR to supply fuel to Georgia’s budget organizations in 2022 Georgia 08:34
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector Uzbekistan 08:33
North Macedonia updates on project to receive gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 08:29
Apple shuts stores in New York City amid raging COVID-19 infections Other News 08:04
Bagheri: Removal of sanctions, key to success of Vienna talks Nuclear Program 07:25
Mbappe and Lewandowski pick up top award at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Other News 06:44
U.S. administers 503.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 06:05
Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week Arab World 05:20
Death toll rises to 20 from heavy rains in Brazil Other News 04:39
Brazil's Bolsonaro says daughter, 11, will not get COVID-19 jab Other News 04:01
U.S. CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation, quarantine time US 03:26
One crew member died in helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Udmurtia Russia 02:44
UK coronavirus cases top 12 million Europe 02:09
All 36 OneWeb satellites went into target orbit after launch from Baikonur - Roscosmos Russia 01:30
Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements US 00:48
Gas prices in Europe once again surpass $1,250 Oil&Gas 00:10
Turkey hopes to shrink energy import bill with domestic resources Turkey 27 December 23:37
UK says no new COVID-19 restrictions before New Year Europe 27 December 23:08
Turkey detects 42 cases of Omicron variant Turkey 27 December 22:31
US President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill US 27 December 22:04
Uzbekistan’s external debt nears $38 billion Uzbekistan 27 December 21:55
‘Turkey, Qatar, UAE may operate Kabul airport trilaterally’ Turkey 27 December 21:51
New Georgian Health Minister appointed Georgia 27 December 21:41
Founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva reviews newborn lion cub in Baku Zoo Politics 27 December 21:07
Iran hopes to increase extraction from South Azadegan oil field Oil&Gas 27 December 20:58
Azerbaijan discloses oil export to Tunisia for 11M2021 Economy 27 December 20:56
EU to back Georgia’s agriculture SMEs in 2022 – minister Georgia 27 December 20:55
Uzbek Central Bank notes increase in volume of deposits for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 27 December 20:54
Azerbaijan-US trade turnover increases in 11M2021 Economy 27 December 20:52
Rossiya 1 TV channel shows reportage about President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 27 December 20:51
Uzbekistan reveals total assets and liabilities of its banks for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 27 December 20:50
President of Kyrgyzstan congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 27 December 19:52
President of Israel congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 27 December 19:52
Event dedicated to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day held in Moscow on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO) Politics 27 December 18:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 December 18:41
Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview) Politics 27 December 18:18
Azerbaijan confirms 306 more COVID-19 cases, 560 recoveries Society 27 December 18:12
IMF says mobilization of Azerbaijan’s non-oil tax revenue critical for strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability Finance 27 December 18:11
Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds meeting Society 27 December 17:59
IMF expects increase in Azerbaijan’s net foreign assets in 2022 Finance 27 December 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues rising in Iran Finance 27 December 17:54
Azerbaijan's lending to real estate market rises for 11M2021 Finance 27 December 17:48
Azerbaijan significantly boosts cotton exports Economy 27 December 17:45
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan raises lending to individuals, legal entities for 11M2021 Economy 27 December 17:38
Gazprom does not plan to sell gas on e-sales platform from December 27 to 31 Russia 27 December 17:25
All news