Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 2,514 new COVID-19 cases, 2,711 recoveries, and 61 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 46,059 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 26,700 tests were rapid, while the remaining 19,359 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 930,544 people, among them, 890,733 have recovered and 13,707 have died.

There are 42 people currently in quarantine, 4,794 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 858 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of December 29, more than 2.4 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,720 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

