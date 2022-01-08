Poland sees potential for deepening co-op with Georgia – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The statistics of the trade turnover between Georgia and Poland in 2021 give reason to believe that the economic relationships between the countries are recovering, with a prospect of deepening the cooperation, the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of Poland told Trend.

The trade turnover decrease between Georgia and Poland in 2019 had to do with the decrease in Polish exports to Georgia (23 percent down year-on-year), which totaled $123.3 million. The decrease resulted mainly from the decline in interest in products of the electro-mechanical industry, the source noted.

However, Georgia’s exports to Poland in 2020 reached $35.2 million, which is an increase of 30 percent, compared to 2019, with a large increase in light industry products exports, the ministry added.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the trade turnover between Georgia and Poland (15-percent year-on-year decrease in 2020), the turnover over the first 10 months of 2021 increased by 22.3 percent ($155.7 million), with an increase in exports and imports, the source said.

"Polish exports to Georgia over first 10 months of 2021 increased by 23.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2020, and amounted to $121.8 million, while the imports from Georgia – by 17.8 percent to $33.9 million. The most important products exported from Poland to Georgia are: medicines, road tractors, sugar, perfumes, body cosmetics, coke, while imports from Georgia were dominated by wines, and to a lesser extent we imported clothing, hazelnuts, aluminum waste and scrap metal," the ministry said.

"The easing of COVID-19 restrictions also had an impact on the increase in the number of Georgian workers in Poland. Over 54,000 declarations on entrusting the performance of work to a citizen of Georgia were submitted to labor offices in Poland in the first 6 months of 2021. This is definitely more than for the whole 2020. This brings benefits to both the Polish economy and Georgian workers," the source noted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm