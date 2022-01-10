Georgia to open its pharmaceutical market to Turkey – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Georgia will open its pharmaceutical market to Turkey, which will reduce the prices of medicines, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Government Administration.

“The Competition Agency has already completed work on a report on the pharmaceutical market. The new Minister of Health has already met with the head of the Competition Agency. Together they planned further events,” Garibashvili said.

“We also plan to open the Turkish market, which will result in high-quality medicines in Georgia, and therefore, will significantly reduce the prices of medicines,” the PM said.

According to the PM, the Government is working on legislation that will help improve the situation in this direction. The decisions in this regard will be made this week, he added.

