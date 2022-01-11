Georgia’s Central Bank liabilities to non-residents significantly increase

Georgia 11 January 2022 14:01 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia’s Central Bank liabilities to non-residents significantly increase
Latest
Low-carbon technology to become key asset for oil & gas companies Oil&Gas 15:05
Georgia – Uzbekistan trade turnover up Georgia 15:03
Issues of attracting investments from Azerbaijan to Russia's Dagestan discussed in Baku Economy 15:03
LUKOIL organizations operating normally in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 14:56
Iran's inflation rate is high despite gradual economic recovery - WB Finance 14:56
Air Astana to carry out flights from Tbilisi and Baku to Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan 14:54
Iran lifts coronavirus-related restrictions, opens land borders for citizens Society 14:53
Organization of Turkic States reaffirms strong support for Kazakhstan Politics 14:50
India’s active caseload crosses 8 lakh, Omicron tally at 4,461 Other News 14:46
Oil transportation to Kazakhstan's refineries continues as regular - KazTransOil Oil&Gas 14:41
Iran boosts exports to African countries Business 14:40
World Bank expects gradual economic recovery in Iran after decade of negligible growth Business 14:37
Iran's oil revenue hits record low in 2021 - World Bank Oil&Gas 14:32
Azerbaijan finds abandoned weapons, ammunition in liberated Shusha Politics 14:32
New Covid-19 rules for international travellers to India kick in Other News 14:30
Price of entry into wind or solar may be higher than expected in 2022 Oil&Gas 14:25
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 14:21
PETRONAS, Shell to co-op in carbon capture, storage Oil&Gas 14:14
Georgia’s Central Bank liabilities to non-residents significantly increase Georgia 14:01
Ex-RBI Executive Director Uma Shankar appointed to board of EbixCash Other News 14:00
Uzbekneftegaz JSC implements investment project to produce natural gas in Ustyurt region Uzbekistan 13:58
Indian govt to become Vodafone Idea’s single largest shareholder with over 35% stake Other News 13:53
No grounds for concern about ongoing explosive operations – Azerbaijani MoD Society 13:52
Kazakh Kazatomprom subsidiary opens tenders to rent cars Tenders 13:51
UNESCO agrees to publish Hindi descriptions of India's world heritage sites on WHC website Other News 13:50
Trading on currency platform of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange to resume Finance 13:47
Iran, Azerbaijan working on completion of preferential trade agreement Business 13:39
Inventions database being created in Turkmenistan Business 13:34
Azerbaijan, Iran should use their historical, tourism potentials - Iranian official Business 13:32
Czech Republic's petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan drop in value Oil&Gas 13:31
Euronews TV channel prepares reportage on Azerbaijani national dances (VIDEO) Society 13:28
Organization of Turkic States must strengthen ties - Turkish president's administration Politics 13:22
Azerbaijan supports soonest normalization of situation and restoration of rule of law in Kazakhstan – FM Politics 13:10
Turkish FM states Turkic world counts on strength of brotherly Kazakhstan Turkey 13:03
Azerbaijan completes mapping of sanitary protection zone of Basitchay reserve in liberated Zangilan Society 12:46
Iran’s ICOFC sees increase in gas extraction Oil&Gas 12:44
Meeting of Organization of Turkic States on situation in Kazakhstan kicks off Politics 12:42
SOCAR Georgia Gas investing own funds in gas pipeline construction in Georgia Georgia 12:38
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 12:38
Eurostat reveals volume of Azerbaijan’s petroleum oils export to EU Oil&Gas 12:29
Azerbaijan restoring Khachinchay reservoir in liberated Aghdam Society 12:24
Iranian, Azerbaijani private sectors should work jointly - newly appointed Governor of East Azerbaijan Business 12:22
Azerbaijan Airlines' aircraft forced to return to Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport Transport 12:14
LG Chem to invest $419 mln by 2025 in cathode material plant for batteries Other News 11:54
Ensuring macroeconomic stability in Kazakhstan - among government's priorities, says PM Kazakhstan 11:45
Turkish police conducting raids against FETO in 40 provinces Turkey 11:40
Business Association of Georgia sides with idea to expand pharma market with Turkish meds Georgia 11:38
Short-haul flights won’t return jet fuel consumption to pre-pandemic levels until 2025 Oil&Gas 11:11
Jet fuel prices to decline in 2022 from current spot levels Oil&Gas 11:05
Azerbaijani army holds exercises within combat training plans (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:03
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 11 Georgia 11:02
Kazakh president instructs to raise salaries in law enforcement agencies Central Asia 11:01
Tokayev says reforms of law enforcement system in Kazakhstan needs urgent adjustments Kazakhstan 10:46
Kazakhstan to completely fulfill all state guarantees to foreign investors – Tokayev Kazakhstan 10:45
U.S. reports 1.35 mln COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record US 10:34
Kazakh president orders government to take measures regarding landfill fees Kazakhstan 10:27
Snam arranging fixed income investor calls to optimize financial structure Oil&Gas 10:24
MyContact CEO talks use of digital business cards in Azerbaijan ICT 10:24
Kazakh President Tokayev bashes activity of National Security Committee Kazakhstan 10:12
Kazakh president puts moratorium on increasing salaries of some officials Kazakhstan 10:10
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 10, 2022 Uzbekistan 10:10
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 11 Oil&Gas 10:08
Iranian currency rates for January 11 Finance 10:03
Iran discloses volume gas supplied to country’s gas network Oil&Gas 09:37
Oil resumes climb on renewed risk appetite, tight OPEC supply Oil&Gas 09:36
Kazakh Border Service detains 366 people suspected of participating in riots Kazakhstan 09:36
CSTO successfully completes peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan – president Kazakhstan 09:34
Kazakhstan restores wired internet access in Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan 09:32
Turkish president approves appointment of special envoy to normalize ties with Armenia Turkey 09:29
New PM appointed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:28
Tajikistan looks to build new solar power plant with help from Iranian companies Oil&Gas 09:19
Kazakh president nominates new candidature for post of prime minister Kazakhstan 09:11
Erdogan approves memorandum of understanding between Turkey, Azerbaijan on gas supplies Economy 09:11
President Tokayev to deliver speech, name nominee for PM Kazakhstan 08:55
6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off West Coast Of Cyprus Europe 08:38
European Parliament President David Sassoli dies after hospitalization Europe 07:56
Сommandant's office told about current situation in Almaty Kazakhstan 07:09
Floods kill 10, leave hundreds homeless in South African city World 06:29
Bushfire rages near coast of Western Australia World 05:53
Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid tests positive for COVID-19 Israel 05:16
Italian PM says schools reopening "country's priority," defends vaccine mandate Europe 04:32
Not another 70 years: Republicans seek to douse Queen Elizabeth celebrations Europe 03:49
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea World 03:11
U.S. breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record at over 132,000 as Omicron surges US 02:28
Italy: new COVID rules threaten to isolate the country's islanders Europe 01:51
New York State Considers the First Fashion Sustainability Law in the U.S. US 01:14
Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California US 00:38
Bitcoin drops below $40,000 for first time since September World 00:09
Kazakh FM informs OSCE chairman about CSTO mission in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10 January 23:34
Turkish Pegasus Airlines receives permission to operate Istanbul-Yerevan-Istanbul flights Turkey 10 January 22:56
Turkish president's spokesperson talks process of normalizing relations with US president's security advisor Turkey 10 January 22:26
Believers express gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for conditions created in “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10 January 22:00
Uzbekistan to change entry rules into the country Uzbekistan 10 January 21:43
Iran to launch smart postal services Business 10 January 20:48
Iran to provide infrastructure for financial supply chain Business 10 January 20:20
We were supposed to blow up Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline - testimony of Armenian citizens accused of terrorism Society 10 January 20:01
Iran to begin using cryptocurrency for foreign trade Business 10 January 19:58
Iran FM to visit China in coming days - MFA Politics 10 January 19:17
Global economic recovery to continue in 2022 - IMF Finance 10 January 18:56
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 10 January 18:49
