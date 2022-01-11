Omicron accounts for 60% of coronavirus cases confirmed today in Tbilisi

Head of Georgia's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze stated earlier today that the new Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for 60% of total Covid-19 cases confirmed today in Tbilisi, while in the regions of Georgia the rate stands at 30%, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Overall, 951 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the country as of January 11.

Health Minister Azarashvili: healthcare system fully mobilised, ready to face any challenge

Gamkrelidze stated that circulation of the Omicron strain is strengthening in the country, noting that the ‘epidemic situation is rising to a sixth wave.’

We may enter the peak in the first part of February and there may be up to 60,000 cases per day, of which about 20-30% will be confirmed in the laboratory, [which means that] we can have up to 15,000 cases daily,” said Gamkrelidze.

Overall, 1,174,297 people are fully vaccinated in Georgia, or about 40.9% of the country’s adult population, while 10,881 people received a Covid-19 vaccine dose yesterday. Image: datacov.moh.gov.ge.

Gamkrelidze also noted that internal transmission of the Omicron variant has begun in the country, adding that ‘these are no longer imported cases.’

Georgian Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia says that up to 9,000 beds are available in hospitals, of which 4,431 are occupied.

She noted that severe cases of coronavirus are mostly caused by the Delta strain, adding that ‘none of the Omicron cases required intensive care or resuscitation.’

The Coordination Council also discussed the reduction of the quarantine period in Georgia earlier today in compliance with international protocol, and decisions regarding the issue will be made in the coming days, the Georgian government reports.

Georgia has registered 5,486 new cases of coronavirus, 2,893 recoveries and 46 deaths in the past 24 hours.