Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 3,044 recoveries, and 48 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 55,474 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,029 tests were rapid, while the remaining 23,445 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 979,235 people, among them, 922,411 have recovered and 14,359 have died.

There are 75 people currently in quarantine, 4,436 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 2,075 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 13, more than 2.5 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,700 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

