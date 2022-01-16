National Bank of Georgia shares data on liabilities to non-residents

Georgia 16 January 2022 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
National Bank of Georgia shares data on liabilities to non-residents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s Central Bank liabilities to non-residents from January through December 2021 amounted to 29.8 million Georgian lari ($9.6 million), which is an increase of 71.2 percent, compared to 17.4 million Georgian lari ($5.6 million) over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via statistical data from the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

Of the total Central Bank liabilities to non-residents, the use of Fund credit and loans amounted to 17.3 million Georgian lari ($5.5 million) in 2021 – an increase of 78.3 percent, compared to 9.7 million Georgian lari ($3.1 million) in 2020.

Meanwhile, the special drawing rights (SDRs) allocations amounted to 12.3 million Georgian lari ($3.9 million) in 2021, which is an increase of 64 percent, compared to 7.5 million Georgian lari ($2.4 million) in 2020.

The financial derivatives accounted for 46,257 Georgian lari ($14,969) of the total Central Bank liabilities to non-residents – a decrease of 45.9 percent, compared to 85,561 Georgian lari ($27,689) in 2020.

The deposits amounted to 92,980 Georgian lari ($30,090) in 2021, which is an increase of 126.7 percent, compared to 41,000 Georgian lari ($13,268) in 2020.

---

