Georgia reports 9,696 coronavirus cases, 5,408 recoveries, 28 deaths

Georgia reported 9,696 coronavirus cases, 5,408 recoveries, and 28 deaths on January 23, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 5,646 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 1,136 cases, and the Imereti region with 1,074 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,051,445 among them, 962,035 people recovered and 14,701 died.

Currently, out of 999 critical patients, 281 require mechanical ventilation.