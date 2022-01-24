Georgia’s imports of copper ores from Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s copper ores imports from Azerbaijan from January through November 2021 amounted to $6.5 million, which is a decrease of 52.8 percent, compared to $13.8 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Georgia’s imports of copper ores from Azerbaijan only in November 2021 decreased by 85.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2020 ($2.9 million), and by 89.2 percent, compared to October 2021 ($4.1 million), and totaled $440,020 worth of imports.

Azerbaijan ranked 6th among main exporters of copper ores to Georgia over first 11 months of 2021, the report said.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s total imports of copper ores from January through November 2021 amounted to $668.3 million, which is an increase of 23.6 percent, compared to $540.6 million over the same period of 2020.

